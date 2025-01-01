Josh Eastern is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. Originally from Seattle, he started his broadcasting career at VISTA Worldlink, providing play-by-play commentary for USL League One and USL Championship soccer matches on ESPN+. He has also served as the voice of Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship. Eastern has been a fixture on MLS NEXT Pro and NWSL matches, as well as international competitions for CONCACAF. Eastern graduated from Indiana University’s media school in 2019.