Jose Bauz is a Spanish-language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass, joining the team in 2024. He has worked for several networks, including ESPN, DirecTV, beIN Sports, NBC Sports, Telemundo and Univision, providing commentary for MLS, LigaMX, English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores and CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. A native of Colombia, Bauz has also covered major international events, including Copa América, the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.