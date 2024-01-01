Jorge Perez-Navarro, one of Spanish sports television’s most recognizable voices, is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has been associated with American Soccer since the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Road to Korea/Japan 2002 and has led coverage for 9 MLS Cups and 10 MLS All-Star Games. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, he has handled play-by-play for MLS, Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on networks such as Univision, ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes. Perez-Navarro is a veteran of 5 FIFA World Cups and the first to do it in Spanish and English for TV in the U.S. He has also collaborated for Telemundo, Amazon Prime and DAZN.