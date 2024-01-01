John Laguna, one of the most accomplished Spanish voices in sports broadcasting, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass and FOX Deportes. He joined FOX Sports in 1996, initially covering college football and tennis before becoming the network’s lead soccer announcer. He has led FOX Deportes’ coverage of MLS, Liga MX, English Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, including 10 finals, UEFA Cup, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, UEFA Euro Cup Qualifiers and Copa Libertadores. He has called six Super Bowls for FOX Sports, including the first-ever Spanish language Super Bowl telecast in the United States in 2014. Born in Easton, PA and raised in Mexico City, Laguna began his broadcasting career with Televisa in Mexico in 1979. He has served as a sideline reporter for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Spanish radio voice of the LA Galaxy, USC Trojan football, Chivas USA and the LA Clippers for 830AM KMXE.