Jillian Sakovits serves as a studio host and sideline reporter for all marquee events on MLS Season Pass. She is also a host of the Match Preview series. She spent five years (2018-22) covering Atlanta United as pregame and postgame host and sideline reporter for Bally Sports and was also a sideline reporter for ESPN’s soccer coverage. Previous work includes MLB.com, NHL.com and News 12 Networks. Off the field, her passion is community engagement. She harnessed that to create and host a global series spotlighting the philanthropic work of MLS players, teams & fans Beyond the Stands. She was invited to speak and share this work at Vatican City in 2019.