Jesús Bracamontes, known as “El Profe”, is a former Mexican soccer coach who brings his insightful commentary to MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language analyst. After a professional playing career that was highlighted by a three-year stint with Club Guadalajara (1981-83), Bracamontes went into coaching full-time. After serving as a youth development coach for Las Chivas, his first opportunity as head coach came in 1985 with the second division team El Tapatio. He became an assistant coach for Las Chivas first division team in 1990, and a year later became the head coach for the popular Mexican team. After leaving Club Guadalajara in 1994, he directed other Mexican teams such as: Tecos (UAG), Correcaminos (UAT), Morelia and promotion league; Nacional Tijuana and Chivas Tijuana. He returned as head coach for “Las Chivas” for one season (2000) before serving as sports director for the Mexican national team from 2003-05. Prior to joining MLS Season Pass, Bracamontes was an analyst with Univision for 20 years where he was paired with Pablo Ramirez. He covered MLS, Liga MX and many of the international tournaments, including FIFA World Cup, Copa America, Copa Oro and UEFA. He broke into broadcasting in 1998, providing commentary for Grupo ACIR at the World Cup in France. Univision hired him for the 2002 FIFA World Cup and later made him a fixture on their soccer coverage.