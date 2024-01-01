Jesús Eduardo Acosta is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. The Venezuela native is also currently one of the announcers for the Premier League World Feed in Spanish and handles play-by-play for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana World Feed. He has called games for the CONCACAF U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, the CONCACAF Women’s Pre-Olympic tournament, CONCACAF Scotiabank League, and CONCACAF Nations League from 2019 to 2022. Acosta is part of the Fútbol de Primera Radio crew, where he has been play-by-play for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2019 and 2021 Gold Cups, and the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. He has worked regularly for ESPN Deportes, beIN Sports, TUDN Xtra and TUDN Radio.