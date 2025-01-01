Jamie Watson is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He was an analyst for FOX’s MLS broadcasts in 2024 and served three seasons (2020-22) as Nashville SC’s color commentator. Prior to Nashville, Watson was the television analyst for Minnesota FC from 2017-20 and has been a commentator and sideline reporter for a variety of other networks, including ESPN, BTN and TNT. Watson played professionally for 12 seasons, including stints with Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas, Orlando City SC and Minnesota United FC. He was a two-time USL champion and USL MVP in 2013.