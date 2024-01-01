Jalil Anibaba joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst after a 12-year professional playing career as a defender in MLS. He played for Chicago, Seattle, Sporting Kansas City, Houston, New England, Nashville and Columbus. After retiring in 2023, he joined Nashville SC’s broadcast team as a radio analyst and has covered MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches and events. Anibaba has also worked as an analyst for CBS Sports covering both domestic and international soccer. He grew up in Davis, CA and played collegiately at Santa Clara University and North Carolina.