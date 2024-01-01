Jake Zivin, born and raised in Evanston, IL, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has spent the previous seven years as the popular TV voice of the Portland Timbers, where he earned three Emmy awards. He has also been a key member of FOX Sports’ soccer coverage, calling MLS, Copa America, SheBelieves Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, and CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying matches. Zivin also called MLS matches for ESPN from 2018-22. He got his start in broadcasting as an intern for MLS’ broadcasting department and spent two years as a clock and score operator in the production truck for ESPN’s MLS and U.S. national team coverage.