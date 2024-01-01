Jaime Macías, a native of Guyayaquil, Ecuador, is a Spanish language match and studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. He was just 22 and a journalism major at the University of Navarra in Spain when he covered his first FIFA World Cup for TC Television in South Africa in 2010. He joined the network full-time in 2011 and spent five years as a host and analyst in Ecuador, covering the Ecuadorian Championship, World Cup qualifiers and a second FIFA World Cup in 2014. He also served as a soccer correspondent for ESPN in Ecuador during that time, covering Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, and the World Cup. Macías moved to Miami in 2015, where he joined beIN Sports as a host, commentator and panelist. For the next six years he provided extensive coverage of the European leagues, including LaLiga, Ligue 1, Champions League, as well as CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana tournaments. In 2021, he joined the MLS en Espanol team, delivering interviews, reports, features and analysis through the 2022 season. He has competed as a goalkeeper for Club Sport Emelec, a karting driver, and an entrepreneur. Macias released his 2021 book “Tercer Arquero (Third Choice Goalkeeper)” where he shares his experiences that led to his career success. He also co-hosts Fútbol Infinito, a weekly podcast that he created with Eduardo Biscayart.