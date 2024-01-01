Heath Pearce, who speaks German, Spanish and Portuguese, is an analyst for the English broadcasts on MLS Season Pass. He made 235 appearances during an 11-year playing career that included five MLS seasons and three MLS All-Star selections. He also spent five years in Europe playing in the German Bundesliga and Danish Superleague and earned 35 caps as a defender for the U.S. Men’s National team (2005-12). Pearce has worked as a soccer analyst for CBS, Paramount+, ESPN, FOX and beIN Sports.