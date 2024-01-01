Greg Sutton brings a wealth of broadcasting experience to MLS Season Pass, where he serves as a match analyst. Sutton began his broadcasting career in 2013 as a match and studio analyst for TSN, covering MLS and international soccer. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Sutton was a goalkeeper for Team Canada from 2004-09. He played in three consecutive Gold Cups and helped the Canadians to the quarterfinals in the 2009 tournament. He played professionally in North America for 13 years, having suited up for five different MLS teams, including the inaugural seasons for Toronto FC and Montreal Impact.