Giovanni Savarese is a Spanish language studio analyst for MLS Season Pass, providing commentary on MLS 360 en Espanol, La Previa and El Resumen. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Savarese has had a highly successful career as a player, coach, sporting director and broadcaster. He became one of the original players in Major League Soccer, selected ninth overall by the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in the league’s inaugural draft in 1996. He scored the first goal in team history against the LA Galaxy April 13, 1996. During a 20-year professional playing career (1986-2005), Savarese played in MLS, Primera División (Venezuela), EFL Championship, EFL League 1, Serie C (Italy), USL. He also earned 30 caps and scored 10 goals for the Venezuelan National Team. Savarese transitioned into coaching and player development in 2005, first as Director of Youth Development Programs for the MetroStars/New York Red Bulls. He served as head coach and sporting director for the New York Cosmos from 2012-17 and led the club to three regular season titles and three NASL Soccer Bowl championships. He was head coach for the Portland Timbers from 2018-2023, leading the team to a pair of Western Conference titles and MLS Cup runner-up finishes (2018, 2021). They also won the MLS Back Tournament in 2020 and made the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019 under his direction. Fluent in four languages (Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, English), Savarese worked as an analyst for ESPN’s MLS coverage from 2006-17.