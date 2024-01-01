Francisco X. Rivera joined MLS Season Pass in 2023 as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer after handling LAFC’s Spanish TV coverage on Estrella TV from 2020-22. He was the club’s Spanish radio analyst for its first two seasons and served in other roles such as English sideline reporter and co-host of the team’s online coverage. His MLS career started as the Spanish radio voice of the LA Galaxy in 2007, followed by Chivas USA’s Spanish TV announcer in 2011 and Galaxy’s Spanish TV host on Time Warner Deportes from 2013-2015. The Mexico City native has also worked at FOX Sports since 2006, calling Liga MX and UEFA Champions league for Fox Deportes as well as FIFA Club World Cup, U-17 and U-20 World Cup matches on FS1. He crossed over to the English market during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the first Mexican-born broadcaster to appear on the FOX network.