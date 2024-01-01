Eric Krakauer, born and raised in Portugal, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He was Charlotte FC’s first and only TV play-by-play announcer, during the club’s 2022 inaugural season. Prior to joining Charlotte, Krakauer was a play-by-play announcer, studio host and analyst at beIN Sports USA, where he covered a wide range of European and South American competitions, including La Liga, France’s Ligue 1, and the Copa Libertadores. He has also called Concacaf and CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, as well as Liga MX on TUDN.