A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Eduardo Biscayart serves as a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has covered international soccer since 1997, serving as an analyst on more than 2,000 matches for ESPN (1997-2000, 2005-09), FOX Sports (2009-21), beIN Sports (2012-17), Panamerican Sports Network (2000-02), Univision (2002), GolTV (2002-05, 09-12) and Telemundo (2017-22). He is known for his commentary in LaLiga, the English Premier League, Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League. He has covered five FIFA Men’s World Cups and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019. His career in journalism began in 1988 where he covered Track & Field for Posta Sureña and later Atletismo Argentino as a writer and photographer. In 1991, he joined Editorial Atlántida, a publishing company, where he was a primary photographer for the company’s sports magazine El Gráfico. He came to the U.S. in 1995 working for the Atlanta Olympic Games Organizing Committee before becoming a writer for CNN International and a freelancer for TNT Latin America. Biscayart moved to Miami in 1997, joining Reuters as a writer and working freelance production on ESPN International’s Futbol Weekend show. In August 1997, he was asked to serve as an analyst for ESPN covering the Dutch League, UEFA Champions League, Serie A and other sports, including track & field, boxing and cycling. Fluent in four languages (Spanish, English, Portugese, Italian), Biscayart also hosts a weekly podcast called Futbol Infinito with fellow MLS Season Pass analyst Jaime Macias.