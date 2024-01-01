Diego Valeri, the 2017 MLS MVP and 2015 MLS Cup MVP, is a Spanish match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He made his broadcasting debut with MLS Season Pass in 2023 as a Spanish language studio analyst on La Previa and El Resumen, the weekly pregame and postgame studio shows. He also joined the broadcast booth as an analyst for select matches. Valeri completed a decorated 20-year career as a midfielder in 2022. He established himself as one of the most dangerous midfielders in Argentina during his 10 years with Lanús from 2003-2013, before joining the Portland Timbers in 2013. During nine seasons in the Pacific Northwest, he earned four All-Star selections and led the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title and the MLS is Back Tournament crown in 2020. Valeri, who played for the Argentina national team, is the all-time leading scorer in Portland Timbers history.