Diego Tabares is a Spanish language match analyst for MLS Season Pass. The native of Uruguay began his broadcasting career as a sports radio and television reporter and anchor in his home country when he was 18. From 2006-2016, he was a sports anchor and producer for Televisión Nacional de Uruguay. After coming to the U.S., he served as a reporter and soccer analyst for beIN Sports from 2015-19 as well as GolTV from 2017-19. He spent nearly three years with the team at CNN en Espanol (2019-22) before becoming an anchor for Telemundo in Atlanta in 2022. He is an Emmy Award winner and is a trained soccer coach with Conmebol license.