Diego Pessolano is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has been calling MLS, English Premier League and all men’s and women’s FIFA competitions for Telemundo since 2019. He also handled play-by-play for soccer competitions for the network during the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and was a play-by-play announcer for beIn Sports from 2019-21. For 10 years (2007-16), the Argentina native handled play-by-play for GolTV, covering LaLiga, Bundesliga, Brasileirao and Estaduais, Europa League, AC Milan and Everton FC matches, among others. He also hosted highlights shows, including LaLiga 360, Portugol, Allez La France, Footbrazil, Tú Fútbol, Uruguay”; “Tú Fútbol, Brasil and El show del fútbol Argentino. He has covered multiple FIFA World Cups (men and women) as a reporter and announcer.