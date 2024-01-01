Diego Arrioja is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been covering MLS for more than a decade working for multiple outlets, including ESPN Deportes, Univision, Sounders Radio and KOMO Seattle. He has covered the FIFA World Cup three times: 2014 in Brazil as an analyst for ESPN Deportes, 2018 in Russia as a reporter for Univision Seattle, and in 2022 in Qatar as a studio analyst for Telemundo. Born in Mexico City and raised in Queretaro, Arrioja received a degree in Journalism from the Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca in Spain. He has been living in the United States since 2012 where he has called Seattle home.