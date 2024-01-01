Devon Kerr is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. The Nebraska native played collegiately at Stetson University and competed in Germany’s Regionalliga with Altona 93. The USL Championship’s lead analyst since 2018, Kerr also serves as lead analyst for the NCAA Men’s College Cup on ESPN & CONCACAF events such as FIFA World Cup Qualifying and the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. Kerr serves as the lead analyst for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, having previously contributed to coverage of the 2019 and 2022 finals. Kerr also appears on ESPN, NCAA, EA Sports and MLS platforms and has called MLS matches for FOX Sports.