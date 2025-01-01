After a stellar 19-year career as a midfielder in Major League Soccer, Dax McCarty has made the transition to broadcasting, serving as a studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. He shares his expert insights on MLS 360, MLS Countdown and Wrap Up. McCarty’s playing career began in 2006 when he was drafted by FC Dallas in the MLS SuperDraft. Over the next two decades, he became one of the most respected midfielders in the league, known for his tireless work ethic. McCarty played for six MLS clubs during his career, including FC Dallas, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, DC United, Nashville SC, and Atlanta United. A two-time MLS All-Star, McCarty ranks second among field players, third overall, in games played in MLS Regular Season history with 488. Only goalkeeper Nick Rimando (514) and midfielder Kyle Beckerman (498) have made more appearances in league history. In 2015, McCarty helped the Red Bulls win the Supporters’ Shield, his second with the club after winning it in 2013. McCarty also earned MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star honors during the 2015 campaign. The Winter Park, FL native earned 14 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, contributing to various international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers. He was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team.