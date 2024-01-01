Danny Higginbotham, a native of Manchester, England, is a match analyst on MLS Season Pass. He played 18 years and made 415 appearances as a defender, including more than 200 in the Premier League with Manchester United, Derby County, Southampton, Stoke and Sunderland. He played in the Champions League, Europa League, the UEFA Cup and made it to two FA Cup Finals. After retiring in 2014, Higginbotham broke into broadcasting and has earned the reputation as one the game’s top match analysts. He has worked for Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, talkSPORT, NBC Sports and ESPN, covering MLS, the Premier League, Champions League, EFL Championship, FA Cup, the European Championships, Europa League final and Champions League final. For the last two years, he has served as the television analyst for the Philadelphia Union.