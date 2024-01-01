Daniel Chapela, a seasoned journalist and soccer announcer, brings more than 30 years of experience to MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language analyst. A native of Venezuela, he has covered the last eight FIFA World Cups for both American and Latin American media, earning recent recognition from the International Sports Journalists Association in Qatar for his dedication to the sport. In addition to the World Cups, Chapela has been an integral part of coverage for major events such as the Olympic Games, Concacaf Gold Cup, Copa América, Confederations Cup, Copa Libertadores, Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League.