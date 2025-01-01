A presence in the soccer world for over two decades, Christian Miles is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He is a familiar personality to MLS fans having served as the radio voice for the LA Galaxy from 2016-22 and from his long-time presence at FOX Sports. During a 15-year run with FOX, Miles covered MLS, the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and even a FIFA Futsal World Cup Final. In 2014, he served as lead anchor for CGTN coverage of the FIFA World Cup, broadcasting to over 160 countries worldwide, while also providing world feed commentary of South America elite club competitions, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The Portland, OR native continues to serve as play-by-play commentator for NCAA Women’s and Men's College Soccer on The Big Ten Network.