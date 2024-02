Chris Wittyngham is a play-by-play broadcaster for MLS Season Pass, having worked in Major League Soccer since 2017. The South Florida native initially joined Univision/TUDN's English language coverage of MLS for SAP and has continued working on their weekly national game of the week as well as TV and Radio broadcasts for Inter Miami CF. Wittyngham, a graduate of the University of Miami, has covered soccer from all over the world for beIN Sports, ESPN+, and more.