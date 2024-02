Carlos Suárez, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He had a successful 20-year career with DIRECTV Sports Latin America, beIN Sports USA and TUDN USA as lead soccer analyst. He also provided color commentary in Major League Baseball and the NBA. During his soccer broadcasting career, he has covered some of the biggest events, including seven World Cups, five Copa America, three Euro Cups and three MLS Cups.