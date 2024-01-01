Carlos Pavón, known as one of the greatest Honduran soccer players of all-time, is a Spanish language studio and match analyst for MLS Season Pass. Pavón played professionally for 21 years, including stops in Liga Nacional de Fútbol de Honduras, Liga MX, MLS, LaLiga, Serie A, and Categoria Primera A. He made more than 200 appearances for Real España and led the club to four Honduran league championships. He also made 101 appearances for the Honduran national team and scored 57 goals, a team record. Pavón represented his country in 37 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and played in the 2008 Olympic Games and 2010 FIFA World Cup. Prior to joining MLS Season Pass, Pavón served as a studio analyst for TUDN from 2018-22.