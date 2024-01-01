Carlos Mauricio Ramirez is a bilingual play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass with experience covering some of the biggest soccer events and leagues in the world, including FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022), the UEFA Euro (2012, 2016), Copa America (2004, 2007, 2011, 2015) Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, and Liga FutVe. Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Ramirez started his career in broadcast journalism in 2002 at Radio Deporte 1590 am in Venezuela. Three years later, he joined Unión Radio where he worked as a show host and called soccer and basketball games for 13 years. He made his debut on television with Televen in 2006 and then worked for Meridiano TV, Sport Plus, Directv Sports, Fox Sports and IVC. Ramirez moved to Mexico in 2017 to work for the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League as their Media Manager and TV and radio announcer. He became a sports anchor for Telemundo in San Diego in 2018 before taking over as the lead sports anchor for Telemundo Bay Area a year later, where he regularly covers the San Jose Earthquakes, Sharks, Warriors and 49ers. In 2021, he also doubled as the Telemundo Network’s NFL Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer.