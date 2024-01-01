Callum Williams is a seasoned play-by-play voice who has covered soccer both internationally and domestically for over 17 years, including the last 12 with MLS. He called MLS league games and MLS Cup globally with IMG, as well as regionally as the voice of Sporting KC and, most recently, Minnesota United. Williams previously worked for the BBC, Sky Sports and talkSPORT, calling matches in the English Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and La Liga. He has also worked as the lead English Language voice for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and has called the last three finals.