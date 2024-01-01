Calen Carr, who serves as a match and studio analyst for MLS Season Pass, played for eight seasons with the Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire, winning the U.S. Open Cup and starting in two MLS Cup finals with Houston Dynamo, including scoring the opener in the 2012 final vs LA Galaxy. A native of Oakland, Calif., Carr makes regular appearances on Sky Sports News, and has worked outside of sports at outlets like VICE News. He is the host and producer of The Movement MLS docuseries that follows the unique and impactful stories on MLS soccer culture, available now on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.