Bruno Vain is a bilingual play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has been on the call for 4 FIFA World Cups, Summer Olympics, Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and MLS, among other major competitions. His career began in 1994 in Argentina with Rock & Pop Radio and Torneos y Competencias, a production company through which he hosted shows and broadcast games on Argentina's major networks. In 2000, he was recruited by Panamerican Sports Network and relocated to the U.S. For 15 years, Bruno led DirecTV Sports' coverage of major events such as FIFA World Cups, the Olympics, the Premier League, La Liga and the NBA. Additionally, Bruno worked as host and play-by-play for ESPN, FOX Sports, beIN Sports, Telemundo, Univision and IMG. He has proudly logged more than 300 interviews with sports luminaries, including Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, among others.