Prior to joining MLS Season Pass as a match analyst, Brian Dunseth enjoyed a 10-year professional playing career, including nine years in MLS with New England, Miami, Columbus, Dallas, Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy. He was a defender for Team USA in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and helped lead the squad to the medal rounds, the best-ever performance by the U.S. men’s team in an Olympic tournament. After retiring in 2006, he went into broadcasting and worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and Univision covering MLS and international soccer. He also spent 16 years (2007-22) as Real Salt Lake’s television analyst.