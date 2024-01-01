Bradley Wright-Phillips, one of the most prolific scorers in MLS history brings his personality and passion for the game to MLS Season Pass as an analyst for MLS 360, the weekly whip-around show covering the key moments from every MLS match. Born in Lewisham, England, Wright-Phillips played three years in the English Premier League with Manchester City and three with Southampton in the Championship. He spent nine seasons in MLS (2013-21), where he earned two MLS Golden Boot awards and finished his career as the sixth-leading goal scorer (117) in league history. He became the fastest player in MLS to record 100 league goals with his game winner against D.C. United on July 25, 2018. It took him just 158 matches, which surpassed Taylor Twellman's previous mark of 174 games to reach the 100-goal plateau. Miami’s Josef Martinez eclipsed the record in 2023.