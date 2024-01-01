Blake Price, born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a seasoned play-by-play broadcaster for MLS Season Pass, bringing more than 20 years of experience in radio and television. He was the national radio voice of the Canadian men’s soccer team at the FIFA World Cup in 2022. A graduate of UBC (English), and BCIT (Broadcast Journalism), Price began his career with Global TV’s Sportsline and SportsPage in Saskatoon and Vancouver, respectively. For 22 years, he worked on both the radio and tv side of The Sports Network (TSN) in Canada, including as host of the primetime evening edition of “Sportscentre” and a decade-long run on the “Sekeres & Price” radio show. He also provided live play-by-play of Olympic and World Championship hockey and Canadian men’s rugby. In 2021, Price turned his radio show into a podcast (available on Apple podcasts) and has worked alongside Paul Dolan in the broadcast booth of “MLS on TSN.”