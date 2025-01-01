Ashley Gonzalez joins MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language match analyst, bringing a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting and analysis. She is the first female Spanish-language match analyst at MLS Season Pass. Before her role with MLS, Gonzalez spent nine years at TV Azteca Deportes, where she made her mark as a TV host, match analyst, and sideline reporter. She covered a broad spectrum of top-tier soccer events, including LIGA MX, LIGA ASCENSO MX, LIGA MX FEMENIL, the Gold Cup, and many more. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Gonzalez has been on the frontlines reporting on major international tournaments such as Copa América, Eurocup, and Leagues Cup. Her versatility extends beyond soccer, with significant coverage in Formula 1, NFL, MLB and WTA. She is a licensed soccer coach, having graduated from the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, and brings a deep understanding of the game’s strategy and tactics to her analysis.