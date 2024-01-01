The versatile Antonella Gonzalez is the host of studio shows MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen on MLS Season Pass. A native Venezuela, Gonzalez earned her master’s degree in sports journalism at the European University of Madrid before launching her broadcast career as a sideline reporter for DirecTV in Venezuela, where she covered various leagues and the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. In 2015, she moved to Panama where she joined TVN, covering major events including UEFA Euro 2016, The Masters in Augusta and the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. In 2017, Gonzalez moved to Miami where she became a studio host for Fubo TV. She later transitioned to Telemundo NBC, serving as an analyst and reporter for the U20 and U17 Women's World Cups, as well as covering FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In 2023, Gonzalez joined the MLS Season Pass team as a sideline reporter for Inter Miami CF matches, covering Lionel Messi and securing his first postgame interview during Leagues Cup 2023. Beyond her sports journalism endeavors, Gonzalez is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment. She hosts a podcast titled "More than Mamis," where she shares her own journey and interviews specialized coaches and women to inspire other women and mothers to pursue their dreams.