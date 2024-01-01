Andrew Wiebe is a studio host and analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been a host, analyst, and featured columnist with Major League Soccer and MLSsoccer.com since 2011. He is the host of Extratime, the official podcast of Major League Soccer, where he's interviewed the top personalities in MLS, the U.S. men’s national team, Concacaf and world soccer. In more than a decade covering North American soccer, Wiebe has hosted and reported from MLS Cups, Concacaf Champions League finals, Decision Days, All-Star Games, SuperDrafts, World Cup qualifiers and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.