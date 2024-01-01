Andrés Agulla, who has been covering international soccer for more than two decades, is a Spanish language match analyst and studio host for MLS Season Pass. The Coronel Pringles, Argentina native joined ESPN in 2003 and served as a soccer analyst, covering the likes of UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Italian Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup, Gold Cup, among others. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2016. Prior to ESPN, Agulla worked for Panamerican Sports Network, as the play-by-play voice for Formula 1 as well as the host and producer for Velocidad Maxima, a weekly F1 show. He began his broadcasting career at 13, working on local sports programs on Channel 5 and Channel 2 in his hometown. Five years later, he joined a Buenos Aires production company, Carburando, where he became play-by-play announcer for F1, CART and TC2000.