Alejandro Figueredo, a celebrated broadcaster from Uruguay, serves as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has covered five FIFA World Cups 1990, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, one Copa America in Uruguay in 1990, and the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Fluent in Spanish, Portuguese and English, Figueredo called LaLiga matches for beIN Sports from 2017-21 and has been one of the network’s play-by-play voices for Ligue 1 since 2017. Prior to beIn Sports, he called Bundesliga matches for GolTV Latam from 2010-16. He is the author of “Yo estuve ahí,” chronicling the Uruguayan national team during the 2010 World Cup and earned Uruguay’s Sports Journalist of the Year in 2010 and Best Television Anchor in 2016.