2021 MLS All-Star Media Center 

Media Resources 

all-star - 2021 - game generic

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

GAME NOTES LINK

CREDENTIAL APPLICATION LINK

Advertising

MEDIA SCHEDULE

RELEASES:

ALL-STAR WEEK PHOTOS, VIDEOS & SOUNDBYTES

PHOTOS

A selection of rights-free imagery below. Please credit USA Today Sports - Kirby Lee, Gary Vásquez, Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Ray Acevedo, Orlando Ramirez or Robert Hanashiro. The correct photo credit is denoted in the caption.

VIDEOS

Please credit Major League Soccer in both b-roll and general video assets.

MLS, LIGA MX Joint Press Conference | 08.23.21

LIGA MX All-Star Arrival | 08.23.21

MLS All-Star Game Press Conference | 08.23.21

MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day presented by Target | 08.23.21

LIGA MX All-Star Training and Media Availability | 08.24.21

MLS All-Star Training and Media Availability | 08.24.21

Barbershop Forum | 08.24.21

MLS All-Star Skill Challenge presented by AT&T 5G | 08.24.21

  • Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G | Download Here
  • Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice | Download Here
  • Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G | Download Here
  • Passing Challenge presented by Crest | Download Here
  • Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette footage will be available here later tonight

MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken | 08.24.21

  • Green Carpet and Concert footage available here

BRAND ASSETS

Brand assets for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are available HERE.

  • MLS vs. LIGA MX: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (ENG) | Download Here
  • MLS vs. LIGA MX: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (SPA) | Download Here

ADDITIONAL ALL-STAR PHOTOS, VIDEOS & SOUNDBYTES

Advertising

Advertising