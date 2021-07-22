Media Resources 

GAMEDAY INFORMATION
- It’s MLS vs. LIGA MX: 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target set for Aug. 25 in Los Angeles (June 9, 2021)
- Major League Soccer and adidas Unveil LA Inspired Jersey for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (July 6, 2021)
- Selection Process Unveiled for 2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target; Fan Voting Opens Today (July 14, 2021)
- Gold Cup Heroes Miles Robinson and Matt Turner, Superstars Chicharito and Carlos Vela Among 28 Players Selected for 2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target (August 4, 2021)
- MLS Adds Rodolfo Pizarro, George Bello to Squad for 2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target (August 23, 2021)
A selection of rights-free imagery below.
- MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo | 08.22.21
- MLS WORKS Community Day Presented by Target | 08.23.21
- MLS ASG Press Conference | 08.23.21
- LIGA MX All-Star Training and Media Availability | 08.23.21
- MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G | 08.24.21
- MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken | 08.24.21
- MLS All-Star Barbershop Forum | 08.24.21
- LIGA MX Training & Media Availability | 08.24.21
- MLS All-Star Training & Media Availability | 08.24.21
- MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target | 08.25.21
MLS, LIGA MX Joint Press Conference | 08.23.21
MLS, LIGA MX Joint Press Conference | 08.23.21
- MLS All-Stars Press Conference
- LIGA MX All-Stars Press Conference
- Joint Photo Opportunity
LIGA MX All-Star Arrival | 08.23.21
- LIGA MX All-Star Arrival
MLS All-Star Game Press Conference | 08.23.21
- Lucas Zelarayán
- Cristian Roldan
- Bob Bradley
- Rogelio Funes Mori
- Alfredo Talavera
- Juan Reynoso
MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day presented by Target | 08.23.21
- Don Garber Remarks
- Mini-Pitch
LIGA MX All-Star Training and Media Availability | 08.24.21
- Training Footage
- William Tesillo Availability
- Pablo Aguilar Availability
MLS All-Star Training and Media Availability | 08.24.21
- Training Footage
- Rodolfo Pizarro Availability
- Walker Zimmerman Availability
- Bob Bradley Availability
Barbershop Forum | 08.24.21
- Footage
MLS All-Star Skill Challenge presented by AT&T 5G | 08.24.21
- Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
- Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
- Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
- Passing Challenge presented by Crest
- Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken | 08.24.21
- Green Carpet and Concert footage
Brand assets for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
- MLS vs. LIGA MX: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (ENG)
- MLS vs. LIGA MX: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (SPA)