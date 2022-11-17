SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: 2022 MLS Qatar Quest Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins November 20, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends December 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes will consist of ten (10) Entry Periods outlined below (each, an “Entry Period”). All dates and times are subject to change dependent upon the MLS schedule. For the complete MLS 2022 schedule, visit https://www.mlssoccer.com/schedule .

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States of America, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec) who are at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence prior to participating. Void in Quebec and where prohibited by applicable law. Employees, officers and directors of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“Sponsor” or “MLS”), Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and collectively with Sponsor, the “MLS Entities”), teamDigital Promotions, Inc. (“Administrator”) and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, sponsors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively, "Released Parties"), and the immediate family members (parent, spouse, sibling, or child, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win. This Sweepstakes is subject to these official rules (“Official Rules”) and all applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations.

HOW TO ENTER: To participate in the Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period visit www.mlssoccer.com/qatar2022/sweepstakes (the “Website”), click on the applicable Sweepstakes banners, buttons and/or links to access the Sweepstakes registration page and then fully complete and submit the entry form according to the instructions provided to receive one (1) entry into the applicable Entry Period prize drawing. Limit one (1) Entry Period entry per person and per e-mail address per day, regardless of the number of email addresses used. In the case of multiple entries from any one (1) person or email address in a given day, only the first entry received will be accepted and all subsequent entry attempts from such person will be void. If entering using your mobile device, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Submission of erroneous or incomplete information will void the submitted entry. Except as otherwise provided herein, Sponsor will not enter into any correspondence with an entrant regarding an entry. The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate any aspect of participation) to participate/enter is prohibited. Any attempt to use multiple names or email accounts or other tactics to register or enter more than the stated limits may result in the disqualification by the Sponsor from the Sweepstakes and all associated registrations, and/or entries will be void. Registrations and Sweepstakes entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or with the intent to subvert the registration or entry will be void. No mechanically reproduced, or mass entries are permitted, and all such entries will be void. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant gives his/her express permission to be contacted by the Sponsor or Administrator by e-mail for Sweepstakes purposes only.

PRIZE DRAWINGS/ODDS OF WINNING: For each Entry Period listed above, five (5) Entry Period Prize winners will be selected in an individual random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the applicable Entry Period. Entries received during each Entry Period will carry forward to subsequent Entry Periods, if any. Odds of winning an Entry Period Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received for the applicable drawing. Limit one (1) Entry Period Prize per person, per household, and per valid email address. Drawings will be conducted in accordance with the Entry Periods outlined above, beginning and ending on the specified start and end dates.

All drawings will be conducted by Administrator, an independent judging organization. The decisions of Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Administrator will contact the potential prize winners via email within 48 hours of the winner selection dates noted above. The potential prize winners may be required to complete a prize claim form within the timeframe noted on the correspondence. In the event that any selected potential prize winner does not return the required documents within the stated time frame, declines a prize, is not eligible to accept a prize, does not comply with the terms of these Official Rules, or is not available for any reason when notified, their prize may be forfeited and Sponsor, at its sole discretion and time permitting, may randomly select an alternate potential Prize winner from among all remaining eligible entries for the drawing at issue.

PRIZES: UP TO FIFTY(50) ENTRY PERIOD PRIZES/FIVE (5) PRIZE PER ENTRY PERIOD: One (1) 2023 MLS Full Season subscription to the MLS Streaming Service on Apple TV. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize =$100 USD.

PRIZE CONDITIONS: Total ARV of all Prizes: $5,000 USD. All federal, state, provincial and local taxes, withholdings and all other costs associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of the winners. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion and are subject to change. The difference in value as stated herein and value at time of prize notification, if any, will not be awarded in cash or otherwise. MLS reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater monetary value to the prizes if for any reason any prize cannot be awarded as contemplated in these Official Rules. No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value as determined by Sponsor. Prize images are for illustrative purposes only. Actual prizes may vary. The Sponsor is not responsible for and will not replace any lost, mutilated or stolen prize(s) or any prize that is undeliverable or does not reach the winner because of an incorrect or changed email address. No more than the stated prize(s) will be awarded. Eligibility restrictions and terms may apply to the MLS Streaming Service subscriptions on Apple TV.

Note: MLS Streaming Service subscriptions will be fulfilled no later than Feb 25, 2023, in advance of the start of the 2023 MLS Regular Season.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, any travel and/or activities related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, photograph, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, postage-due, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated Entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, epidemic, pandemic, an Act of God, or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, or in the event the Sweepstakes is unable to run as planned for any other reason, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential prize winners in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received for the drawing at issue prior to action taken. Should multiple users of the same e-mail account enter the Sweepstakes and a dispute arises regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account subscriber of said e-mail account at the time of entry will be considered the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized account subscriber” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization, which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

ENTRY INFORMATION AND SWEEPSTAKES COMMUNICATIONS: As a condition of entering the Sweepstakes, each Entrant gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver his or her name, address and other information to third parties for the purpose of administering this Sweepstakes and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules. Any information Entrants provide to Sponsor may be used to communicate with Entrant in relation to this Sweepstakes or on a Sweepstakes winners list. The information provided by Entrants will be used pursuant to the MLS privacy policy available at: https://www.mlssoccer.com/legal/privacy-policy

Entrants will be given the option to receive further communication (i.e., e-mails, specific offers, etc.) from MLS; however, eligibility to participate in the Sweepstakes is not dependent upon Entrant’s consent to receive such e-mails. Opting-in to receive further communication from Sponsor does not improve Entrant’s chances of winning. Entrants may opt-out of marketing communications at any time.

WINNERS NAMES: For the names of the winners (available after January 6, 2023), visit http://winners.teamdigital.com/QatarQuest. Winners’ names will be posted until February 6, 2023.