NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: Get Vaccinated 2021 MLS All-Star Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins June 9, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends July 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older (or of the legal age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older) as of date of entry (each, an “entrant”). Void where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation. Employees, officers and directors of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“Sponsor” or “MLS”), Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and collectively with Sponsor, the “MLS Entities”), teamDigital Promotions, Inc. (“Administrator”) and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, sponsors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively, "Released Parties"), and the immediate family members (parent, spouse, sibling, or child, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win. This Sweepstakes is subject to these official rules (“Official Rules”) and all applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations.

HOW TO ENTER: There are two ways to participate in the Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period: 1) Online: Visit https://www.mlssoccer.com/getvaccinated (the “Website”), click on the applicable Sweepstakes banners, buttons and/or links to access the Sweepstakes registration page and then fully complete the entry form including the check box that attests you have been fully vaccinated or plan to be fully vaccinated at the time of the Grand Prize drawing and submit the entry form according to the instructions provided to receive one (1) entry in the Grand Prize Drawing. or 2) Mail: To receive one (1) entry in the Grand Prize Drawing without disclosing your COVID-19 vaccination status, hand print your full name, complete mailing address, telephone number, email address, date of birth, and the words “Get Vaccinated 2021 MLS All-Star Sweepstakes” on a plain 3” x 5” piece of paper and mail it in a sealed, stamped and hand printed #10 envelope to: Get Vaccinated 2021 MLS All-Star Sweepstakes, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 512, Bethel, CT 06801. Mail In Entries must be received by July 12, 2021. Limit one (1) Grand Prize entry per person and per e-mail address for the duration of the Sweepstakes, regardless of entry method or the number of email addresses used. In the case of multiple entries from any one (1) person or email address, only the first entry received will be accepted and all subsequent entry attempts from such person will be void. If entering using your mobile device, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Submission of erroneous or incomplete information will void the submitted entry. Except as otherwise provided herein, Sponsor will not enter into any correspondence with an entrant regarding an entry. The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate any aspect of participation) to participate/enter is prohibited. Any attempt to use multiple names or email accounts or other tactics to register or enter more than the stated limits may result in the disqualification by the Sponsor from the Sweepstakes and all associated registrations, and/or entries will be void. Registrations and Sweepstakes entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or with the intent to subvert the registration or entry will be void. No mechanically reproduced, or mass entries are permitted and all such entries will be void. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant gives his/her express permission to be contacted by the Sponsor or Administrator by e-mail for Sweepstakes purposes only.

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING/ODDS OF WINNING: One (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about 7/13/21 from among all eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period. The drawing will be conducted by the Administrator, whose decisions will be final and binding in all matters relating to this. Odds of winning the Grand Prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The administrator will contact the potential Grand Prize winner via email on or about 7/13/21 notifying him/her of his/her potential winning status and to confirm if he/she agrees to accept the Prize. The potential Grand Prize winner will be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor, which must be returned within five (5) days of date appearing on prize notification. If the potential Grand Prize winner entered the Sweepstakes online, the potential Grand Prize winner may be required to certify and/or provide proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccination within the Sweepstakes Period. The potential Grand winner will also be required to complete an IRS Form W9 and provide S/S number for tax reporting purposes. The potential Grand Prize Winner will also be required to submit to a confidential background check to confirm eligibility and ensure the use of any such person in advertising, promotion or publicity, will not pose a security threat or bring Released Parties into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on Released Parties as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and, in such event, the prize may be forfeited. Non-compliance with the foregoing or with these Official Rules in any way, the inability to contact the potential Grand Prize winner (as specified above) or return of the prize notification as non-deliverable may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor’s discretion, the awarding of the prize to an alternate potential winner in a random drawing from among all remaining entries.

ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: A 4-day/3-night trip for winner and up to three (3) guests to attend the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA. Trip consists of the following elements: a) round-trip coach class air transportation for four (4) from a major U.S. gateway airport near Grand Prize winner’s residence to a major U.S. gateway airport near Los Angeles, CA; b) standard quad-occupancy hotel accommodations (two (2) rooms) for three (3) nights; c) four (4) tickets to each of the following events: Category A tickets to the MLS All-Star Game on August 25, 2021, and Category A tickets to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on August 24, 2021; d) Four (4) MLS All-Star VIP Gifts Bags. Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize=$10,000.

PRIZE CONDITIONS: All federal, state and local taxes, withholdings and all other costs associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of the winners. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion and are subject to change. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions specified thereon. Grand Prize winner will be responsible for all ground transportation and incidentals incurred while on the Grand Prize trip. Sponsor in its sole discretion, reserves the right to provide ground transportation in lieu of air transportation if the Prize winner resides within one-hundred (100) miles of Los Angeles, CA (and no additional compensation or substitution will be awarded for difference in prize value). Trip must be taken on dates specified by Sponsor or prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate potential Grand Prize winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries received. If any prize-related event(s) or any other activity(s) is canceled or postponed for any reason, travel prize will be awarded less attendance to the applicable event(s)/activity(s) and Sponsor will substitute that event(s)/activity(s) with an item(s) and/or activity(s) of approximately comparable or greater value as determined solely by Sponsor. Travel and hotel accommodation restrictions apply. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent and on a carrier of Sponsor’s choice. Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest(s) are responsible for obtaining all required travel documents prior to travel. Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest(s) must travel together on the same itinerary. The Grand Prize Winner’s guest(s) must be of legal age of majority in his/her jurisdiction of residence (and at least 18) unless child or legal ward of winner. The Grand Prize winner’s guest(s) will be required to sign and return a Liability Release and (where legal) Publicity Release within five (5) days of date of issuance of notification and may be asked to indicate COVID-19 vaccination status. If any of the potential Guest(s) is/are a minor child or legal ward of the Grand Prize winner, the Grand Prize winner will be required to execute the Liability Release and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) on his/her Child’s behalf. Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest(s) agree to comply with all event/activity rules and regulations relating to the use of event/activity tickets and, in accordance therewith, agree not to act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with any intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at such event(s)/activity(s). Sponsor reserves the right to remove or to deny entry to the Grand Prize Winner and/or guest(s) who act in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the event(s)/activity(s). All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Released Parties will not be responsible for weather conditions, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage, health crisis, epidemic, pandemic or any other natural or man-made disaster that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the event(s)/activity(s). Certain travel restrictions may apply. Note: Grand Prize winner and his/her guest(s) irrevocably waives all claims against the Released Parties and agrees that the Released Parties will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of the Grand Prize winner participating in the Sweepstakes and related activities, wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. Grand Prize winner fully understands that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, “COVID-19”) is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including the protocols that will be implemented from time to time by Sponsor or the respective track (collectively, the “Protocols”), can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, any travel and/or activities related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, photograph, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, postage-due, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated Entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, epidemic, pandemic, an Act of God, or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, or in the event the Sweepstakes is unable to run as planned for any other reason, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential Grand Prize winner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. Should multiple users of the same e-mail account enter the Sweepstakes and a dispute arises regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account subscriber of said e-mail account at the time of entry will be considered the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized account subscriber” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization, which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

ENTRY INFORMATION AND SWEEPSTAKES COMMUNICATIONS: As a condition of entering the Sweepstakes, each Entrant gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver his or her name, address and other information to third parties for the purpose of administering this Sweepstakes and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules. Any information Entrants provide to Sponsor may be used to communicate with Entrant in relation to this Sweepstakes or on a Sweepstakes winners list. The information provided by Entrants will be used pursuant to the MLS privacy policy available at: https://www.mlssoccer.com/legal/privacy-policy

Entrants will be given the option to receive further communication (i.e., e-mails, specific offers, etc.) from MLS; however, eligibility to participate in the Sweepstakes is not dependent upon Entrant’s consent to receive such e-mails. Opting-in to receive further communication from Sponsor does not improve Entrant’s chances of winning. Entrants may opt-out of marketing communications at any time.

WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the winner (available after July 26, 2021), visit http://winners.teamdigital.com/MLSAllStar. Winner’s name will be posted until September 27, 2021.