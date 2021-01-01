NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: eMLS League Series One Twitch Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding the province of Quebec (the “Territory”) and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child and sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS” or “Sponsor”), Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and together with Sponsor, the “MLS Entities”), Scuf Gaming International LLC and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void outside Territory, in Quebec and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes begins at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Saturday, January 16, 2021 and ends at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 17, 2021 (“Entry Period”). During the Entry Period, there are two (2) ways to enter. No other method(s) of entry will be accepted. All information and files submitted in the format specified will become property of Sponsor and used as provided in the MLS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, each of which can be found by visiting http://www.mlssoccer.com/terms-service and http://www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy (both of which are incorporated herein by reference).

Entry Method 1: To enter the Sweepstakes, you will need to be a registered user of Twitch and Follow the MLS Channel on Twitch (www.twitch.tv/MLS). Registration is free and can be completed by visiting www.twitch.tv. By submitting your information and creating a Twitch account, you agree to the Twitch Terms of Service and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Service and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Twitch account, or participate in this Sweepstakes. Once you have registered, you may enter by visiting www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period, accrue Loyalty Points, and acquire entries into the Sweepstakes. If you use your mobile phone to access Twitch, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details.

You can accrue points (as tabulated by Twitch) to enter into the Sweepstakes (“Loyalty Points”) through any of the following interactions on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period:

Viewers will earn ten (10) points for every five (5) consecutive minutes they watch the eMLS League Series One broadcast on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period;

Active viewers (i.e., those viewers that send at least one (1) user message during the applicable five (5) minute period for which they were awarded ten (10) points initially) will earn an additional twenty (20) points for every five (5) consecutive minutes they watch the eMLS League Series One broadcast on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period;

eMLS League Series One match play prediction questions (e.g., who will win match X?) will be posted on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period where you will have the opportunity to wager your existing Loyalty Points. Correct predictions will be awarded points. Such points for correct predictions will be awarded as follows: viewers will receive the points they wagered back and split evenly with all other viewers that made a correction prediction the points wagered by all viewers that made an incorrect prediction.

Each Sweepstakes entry will require thirty-five (35) Loyalty Points. All entries must be acquired through the Twitch chat on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Loyalty Points have no cash or real-world value. Loyalty Points are solely for entertainment purposes in connection with this Sweepstakes. Any/all Loyalty Points accrued and any unredeemed Loyalty Points following the conclusion of the Entry Period will be void.

Entry Method 2: To receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes without following interactions on www.twitch.tv/mls during the Entry Period or accruing/redeeming Loyalty Points, submit an email to Bion.West@MLSSoccer.com with your full name.

Limit of twenty five (25) entries per person during the Entry Period using only one (1) Twitch or email account throughout the Entry Period, regardless of method used to enter. Proof of Sweepstakes entry submission or Loyalty Point redemption is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt of such entry. Furthermore, Sponsor shall have no liability for any entry that is lost, intercepted or not received by the Sponsor.

By acquiring an entry into the Sweepstakes, you affirm that you have read, understand and agree to these Official Rules. Entrants understand that they are entering at their sole risk. Sponsor is not responsible for any claims arising from an entry specifically including, but not limited to, claims for intellectual property infringement and privacy rights violations, as well as violations of the respective social media site’s terms and conditions.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. The MLS Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error, which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes. The MLS Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of sending email is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of such entry.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitch.

RANDOM DRAWING: Seven (7) different potential winners (each, a “Winner”) shall be chosen during and/or following the Entry Period by random drawing on January 17, 2021 from among all eligible entries received by the Sponsor. After each Winner selection, all entries submitted prior to such selection will be ineligible for future Winner selections (however, all Loyalty Points accumulated but not redeemed for an entry shall remain for future use by an entrant to redeem future entries). The decisions of Sponsor are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the applicable portion of the Entry Period.

PRIZE: A Total of one (1) Prize is available to be awarded per Winner (the “Prize”). Each Winner will receive one (1) Scuf video game controller of the Winner’s choice, subject to availability. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize: $170. Each Winner is fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes (including income and withholding taxes). All costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

The Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemptions or substitutions except at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole and absolute discretion.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Each potential Winner will be notified Twitch chat/Whisper, email or phone by the Sponsor. In the event that any potential Winner does not respond to any such notification within two (2) minutes of the notification, a disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate potential Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. If any Winner is a resident of Canada, he/she will be required to correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question to be administered by telephone. If he/she answers the skill-testing question incorrectly, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, he/she will be disqualified, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. Each Winner may be required to submit his/her valid social security number (if applicable) and/or other identification to Sponsor and will be required to execute, have notarized and return an Affidavit of Eligibility (or, if a resident of Canada, a Declaration of Eligibility) and Release of Liability and, unless prohibited by law, Release of Publicity, within five (5) days of date of issuance. A disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries if all required documents are not properly executed and returned within the specified period of time. Refusal or return of such documents as non-deliverable or a Winner’s noncompliance with these Official Rules will also result in disqualification and forfeiture of the Prize and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, may cause an alternate Winner to be selected from among all remaining eligible entries.

WAIVER OF LIABILITY/PUBLICITY RELEASE: By participating in the Sweepstakes and submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to (i) be bound by these Official Rules, including all entry requirements, and (ii) waive any and all claims against the Sponsor, the other MLS Entities, Scuf Gaming International LLC, Twitch and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, “Released Parties”) for any injury, damage or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the participation in the Sweepstakes or from the receipt or use of any Prize . Each Winner, by acceptance of Prize, grants to Sponsor, the other MLS Entities and each of their respective designees the right to publicize such Winner’s name, address (city and state/province of residence), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without additional compensation or consideration, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Released Parties are not responsible for stolen, late, incomplete, illegible, misdirected, lost, damaged, garbled, delayed, undelivered, inaccurate, postage-due or garbled entries, through e-mail or mail. Entries generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (“ISP”), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prize or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by non-authorized human intervention or other causes including but not limited to war, strikes, health crisis, epidemic, pandemic, civil disturbances, work stoppage, and/or acts of God, which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

The Sweepstakes is designed to increase consumer awareness of and interest in MLS. This Sweepstakes may not be used for any form of gambling. In the event that the Sweepstakes is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority, Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Sweepstakes, or to disqualify Participants residing in the affected geographic areas. In such event, Released Parties shall have no liability to any Participants who are disqualified due to such an action.

Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website or attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, deception or other unfair playing practices, or intend to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor’s representatives or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Any attempt to deliberately damage the content or operation of this Sweepstakes is unlawful and subject to legal action by the Sponsor, the other MLS Entities and/or their respective agents. Sponsor and the other MLS Entities shall have the sole right to disqualify any entrant for violation of these Official Rules or any applicable laws relating to the Sweepstakes, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any Prize, and (ii) disclaim any implied warranty. All disputes will be resolved under applicable U.S. laws in the County of New York, state of New York without giving effect to choice of law or conflicted law principles (whether of the state of New York, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state of New York. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any terms of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

The Sponsor and the other MLS Entities, as applicable, reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason, including should virus, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor may elect to identify Winners and award the Prize from among all non-suspect, eligible entries received up to the time of such cancellation.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR AND MLS WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND SPONSOR AND THE OTHER MLS ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a Winner based on a Twitch account, the winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e account submitted at the time of entry provided he/she is eligible according to these Official Rules. The “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the applicable Internet service provider or other organization (such as a business or educational institution) has assigned the account for the domain associated with the account. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

WINNERS’ NAMES: For the names of the Winners (available after January 25, 2021), mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: eMLS League Series One Twitch Sweepstakes sponsored by Scuf Winner’s Name, 420 5th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Winners’ name requests must be received by April 28, 2021.