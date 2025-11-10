MLS ULTIMATE CLUB FAN SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: The MLS Ultimate Club Fan Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec) (collectively, the “Territory”) who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child and sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” or “Sponsor”), Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS”), Pro Soccer Development, LP (“MLSNP”), and Player Development, LLC (“PDEV” and together with MLS, SUM, and MLSNP, collectively, the “SUM Entities”), Ticketmaster, LLC (“Ticketmaster”), and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void in Quebec and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM EST on November 10, 2025 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on November 19, 2025 (“Entry Period”). During the Entry Period, there is one way to enter. No other method(s) of entry will be accepted. Limit one (1) entry per person throughout the Entry Period. Multiple entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void.

Online Method: Visit mlssoccer.com/claim-your-club and click on the banners, buttons and/or links to access the online entry form for the Sweepstakes and register by filling out the required fields on the Sweepstakes entry page which will include but is not limited to:

1) First Name

2) Last Name

3) E-mail address

4) Zip Code

5) Zip Code

By submitting your completed online entry form and all other requested information as directed, you will receive one (1) entry in the Sweepstakes. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional data requested on the online entry form to be eligible. Your responses to the required fields will not be judged and therefore will not increase or decrease your chances of winning a prize. Incomplete entries are void. Entrants will be given the option to receive commercial e-mails from SUM Entities; however, eligibility to participate in the Sweepstakes is not dependent upon entrant’s consent to receive such e-mails and consenting to do so will not increase your chances of winning.

By entering online, you affirm that you have read, understand and agree to these Official Rules. Entrants understand that they are entering at their sole risk. Sponsor is not responsible for any claims arising from an entry specifically including, but not limited to, claims for intellectual property infringement and privacy rights violations.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. The SUM Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error, which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes. The SUM Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of sending email is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of such entry.

Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor. Entries that are incomplete or generated by script, macro or other automated or mechanical means, that have been submitted through illicit means or by any means which subvert the entry process or that do not conform with or satisfy any or all of the conditions set out in the Official Rules will be void. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Instagram account or email addresses.

RANDOM DRAWING: The potential winner of the Sweepstakes (the “Winner”) will be selected by random drawing on/about November 24, 2025 from among all eligible entries received by the Sponsor and/or their designated Agent. The decisions of Sponsor are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to assign all right, title, and interest, including copyright rights, in the entry to Sponsor and grant permission for Sponsor, the other SUM Entities and their respective designees to publish or publicize all or part of their entry, including but not limited to entrant’s name, likeness and submission, in whole or in part, for advertising, promotional and trade or other purposes in conjunction with this and similar promotions in any and all media now known or hereafter developed, worldwide in perpetuity, without notice or permission and without further compensation, except where prohibited by law

PRIZE: One (1) MLS Ultimate Club Fan Prize Package: The Winner will receive: (i) two (2) full season tickets for the Major League Soccer (“MLS”) Club located nearest to the Winner’s residence (subject to availability); (ii) use of one (1) suite for one (1) MLS regular season home match of such Club. Suite access includes admission for the Winner and up to the maximum number of guests permitted under the suite’s occupancy limit, as determined by the applicable Club and/or venue in their sole discretion. The total number of tickets/admissions provided in connection with the suite will vary based on suite availability and the applicable Club’s policies at the time of prize fulfillment and (iii) one (1) $1,000 Ticketmaster Gift Card. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $15,000 USD.

Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold or posted for sale. Any violation of this policy will result in the cancellation of the tickets and this offer. In the event a Suite is not available in the Winner’s market, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute an alternative premium ticketed experience of comparable value. The exact ticket prizes are subject to availability and may vary depending on the market and/or applicable Club policies at the time of fulfillment. All costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemptions or substitutions except at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole and absolute discretion. ARV of the match/event tickets are as of the printing dates of these Official Rules and may vary based on the designated event/MLS Club. MLS Match tickets are subject to availability as determined by MLS. The difference in value as stated herein and value at time of prize notification, if any, will not be awarded in cash or otherwise. Travel to and from any match/event is not included in the prize and is the winner’s sole responsibility. Tickets are subject to terms and conditions specified thereon. Seat locations will be determined by MLS. Ticketmaster Gift is subject to the Gift Card Terms of Use available at: **Gift Card Terms of Use**.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: The potential Winner will be notified by e-mail, mail and/or telephone (in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or the applicable SUM Entity, as applicable) by the Sponsor. In the event that the potential Winner does not respond to any such notification within two (2) days of the date of issuance, a disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate potential Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. If the Winner is an eligible resident of Canada, they will be required to correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question to be administered by telephone. If the winner answers the skill-testing question incorrectly, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, they will be disqualified, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be chosen from among all remaining eligible entries. The Winner will be required to execute, have notarized and return an Declaration of Eligibility and Release of Liability and, unless prohibited by law, Release of Publicity, within two (2) days of date of issuance. A disqualification will result, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries if all required documents are not properly executed and returned within the specified period of time. Refusal or return of such documents as non-deliverable or Winner’s noncompliance with these Official Rules will also result in disqualification and forfeiture of the Prize and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting, may cause an alternate Winner to be selected from among all remaining eligible entries.

WAIVER OF LIABILITY/PUBLICITY RELEASE: By participating in the Sweepstakes and submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to (i) be bound by these Official Rules, including all entry requirements, and (ii) waive any and all claims against the Sponsor, the other SUM Entities, Ticketmaster, and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, “Released Parties”) for any injury, damage or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the participation in the Sweepstakes or from the receipt or use of any Prize. Each Winner, by acceptance of Prize, grants to Sponsor, the other SUM Entities and each of their respective designees the right to publicize such Winner’s name, address (city and state/province of residence), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without additional compensation or consideration, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Released Parties are not responsible for stolen, late, incomplete, illegible, misdirected, lost, damaged, garbled, delayed, undelivered, inaccurate, postage-due or garbled entries, through e-mail or mail. Entries generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (“ISP”), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website.

The Sweepstakes is designed to increase consumer awareness of and interest in SUM and MLS. This Sweepstakes may not be used for any form of gambling. In the event that the Sweepstakes is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority, Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Sweepstakes, or to disqualify Participants residing in the affected geographic areas. In such event, Released Parties shall have no liability to any Participants who are disqualified due to such an action.

Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website or attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, deception or other unfair playing practices, or intend to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor’s representatives or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Any attempt to deliberately damage the content or operation of this Sweepstakes is unlawful and subject to legal action by the Sponsor, the other SUM Entities and/or their respective agents. Sponsor and the other SUM Entities shall have the sole right to disqualify any entrant for violation of these Official Rules or any applicable laws relating to the Sweepstakes, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any Prize, and (ii) disclaim any implied warranty. All disputes will be resolved under applicable U.S. laws in the County of New York, state of New York without giving effect to choice of law or conflicted law principles (whether of the state of New York, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state of New York. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any terms of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

The Sponsor and the other SUM Entities, as applicable, reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason, including should virus, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, or other causes corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor may elect to identify the Winner[s] and award the Prize[s] from among all non-suspect, eligible entries received up to the time of such cancellation.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR AND MLS WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND SPONSOR AND THE OTHER SUM ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

All entries must include a valid e-mail address for the entrant. If multiple entries are received from any person or e-mail address, only the first entry received from such person or e-mail address will be considered. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a Winner based on an e-mail address, the winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry provided they are eligible according to these Official Rules. The “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the applicable Internet service provider or other organization (such as a business or educational institution) has assigned the e-mail address for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

USE OF ENTRANT INFORMATION: Any personally identifiable information collected during an Entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes will be collected by Sponsor and used by the SUM Entities, their respective affiliates, agents and marketers for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes as described in these Official Rules and in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy available at https://www.mlssoccer.com/legal/privacy-policy.

WINNER’S LIST: For the winner’s name, (available after 11/21/25) visit http://winners.teamdigital.com/mlsultimatefan no later than 1/21/26.

SPONSOR: The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Soccer United Marketing, LLC, located at 420 Fifth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018 USA.

Ticketmaster is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes, and is in no way responsible for the administration, of this Sweepstakes, the selection or verification of winners, or the fulfillment of any prize. All inquiries regarding this Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor.