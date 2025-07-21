MLS ESPAÑOL YOUTUBE CHANNEL LAUNCH SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) OFFICIAL RULES

No Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN. A Purchase WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR Chances Of Winning.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS” or “Sponsor”), Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM”), Pro Soccer Development, LP (“MLSNP”), and Player Development, LLC (“PDEV” and together with MLS, SUM, and MLSNP, collectively, the “MLS Entities”), and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and/or Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

HOW to enter: Between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 21, 2025 and 11:59 p.m. ET on August 13, 2025 (the “Entry Period”), there is one (1) way to enter:

Online (via Instagram): During the Entry Period, to enter the Sweepstakes through Instagram you will need to be a registered user of Instagram. Registration is free and can be done by visiting http://www.instagram.com. Log-in to your Instagram account and follow @MLSes if you are not doing so already. Then, locate and “like” the Sweepstakes post on the page and post a comment that includes the following to receive one (1) entry: 1) tag three (3) friends, 2) the hashtag #mlses and 3) your YouTube username. The YouTube username that you comment must be subscribed to MLS Español on YouTube in order to be eligible. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 13, 2025 to be eligible.

RANDOM Drawing: Potential winners will be selected in a random drawing held on or about August 13, 2025 from all eligible entries received by an independent judging agency. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received throughout the Entry Period.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Three (3) winners (each a “Winner”) will be announced during the MLS Español livestream titled Esto es MLS on YouTube on August 13, 2025. Each Winner will be contacted via Instagram direct message and/or comment and must respond to Sponsor with their e-mail address and provide further information to receive a prize. Each Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release within five (5) days of date of issuance. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact a potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner selected.

Prizes (3): one (1) winner will receive an official MLS soccer ball signed by Hirving “Chuky” Lozano. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $150. One (1) winner will receive a 2025 San Diego FC home jersey. ARV of prize: $125. One (1) winner will receive a 2025 Inter Miami CF home jersey. ARV of prize: $250. There will be three (3) Winners, with each Winner receiving one (1) of the three aforementioned prizes. Exact prize awarded to each Winner to be solely determined by Sponsor. Total ARV of all prizes awarded: $400. Exact make, model, and size of MLS soccer ball and jerseys awarded to be determined by Sponsor, in their sole discretion. Exact value of autographed merchandise will be subject to market fluctuations. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

General Conditions: Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, garbled, or delayed entries or email; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. Entrants, by participating, agree that Sponsor, SUM Entities, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (collectively, “Released Parties”) will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. Winner, by acceptance of prize, except where legally prohibited, grants permission for Sponsor and its designees to use his/her name, address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide in perpetuity, without notice or review or approval. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same e-mail account, the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

Winners’ LIST: For the names of the winners (available after August 23, 2025), send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: MLS Español YouTube Channel Launch Sweepstakes, 420 Fifth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018, for receipt no later than September 23, 2025.