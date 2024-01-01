PLEASE READ THESE CREDENTIAL USE CONDITIONS CAREFULLY, AS THEY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WAIVERS OF RIGHTS, LIMITATION OF LIABILITY AND YOUR INDEMNITY TO US. PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE CREDENTIAL USE CONDITIONS INCLUDE A DISPUTE RESOLUTION SECTION (INCLUDING AN ARBITRATION AGREEMENT, CLASS ACTION WAIVER, AND JURY TRIAL WAIVER). IN ARBITRATION, THERE IS LESS DISCOVERY AND APPELLATE REVIEW THAN IN COURT.