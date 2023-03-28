Generation adidas Cup

2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become an MLS star?

By Travis Clark @travismclark

The 2023 Generation adidas Cup is a chance for some of the game’s top up-and-coming talent to shine bright.

This year’s competition shifted from Toyota Soccer Center in Texas to IMG Academy in Florida, but the format remains the same. Under-17 and Under-15 squads from Major League Soccer clubs and top international clubs will compete from April 1-9 in front of scouts, fans and much more.

Select games, including championship matches in both divisions, will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. For those in the 2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI by BODYARMOR, there’s a chance to seize the moment.

Goalkeeper

Mohammed Shour, Seattle Sounders FC

After impressing with Seattle’s Under-15 squad in 2021-22, Shour moved up an age group and has done well with the U-17s this campaign. He provides a real presence in goal and is strong in a number of facets of the game for a goalkeeper of his age: ranging from his shot-stopping ability and command of his penalty area to comfort passing from the back. The Sounders are looking to defend a 2022 GA U-17 crown, and Shour is a pivotal figure in that chase.

Defenders

Gavin Wetzel, Philadelphia Union

A center back on the Union’s 2022 MLS NEXT Cup-winning Under-17 side, Wetzel has played in the middle and on the left during the current campaign. That versatility has honed him on the defensive side of the ball, and his ability to play both spots will come in handy during the competition.

Luis Rivera, Real Salt Lake

The defender became the second-youngest signing in RSL history in early January, inking a homegrown contract. A left-footed player who can play through the middle or out wide at the back, he’ll anchor the defense for RSL’s Under-17 squad. Like Wetzel, that versatility is a big boost for his team, but Rivera adds plenty of quality as well.

Sawyer Jura, Portland Timbers

The outside back is one of several players from MLS academies to compete at this year’s Under-17 Concacaf Championship, where the US fell in the championship game to Mexico. A hard-working defender, Jura has shown his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball and is among the standout players from the Timbers Academy.

Midfielders

Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

An attacking force for the New York Red Bulls’ Under-15 side, Hall has established himself as a top attacker from the 2008 age group. He’s made a couple of appearances in US U-15 national team camps over the past year, and will look to lead the attacking charge for RBNY.

Taha Habroune, Columbus Crew

A central midfielder and veteran of the US Under-17 men’s national team, Habroune is part of a Crew squad that enters the Generation adidas Cup as a serious contender. After playing his part with the Yanks at the Concacaf Championship, Habroune will leverage that experience as he looks to lead the Crew on a deep run at the tournament.

Jude Terry, LAFC

Terry, an Under-15 midfielder, is a tidy and technical central player who can already operate at a high level for his age group. He’s played up with the LAFC Under-16 teams in MLS NEXT action, showing little trouble with the adaptation. Along with that, he has been in youth national team camps with the United States and Mexico; he’s eligible for Argentina as well.

Nimfasha Berchimas, Charlotte FC

Last November, Berchimas became the second player to sign a homegrown deal from the Charlotte FC Academy. A dynamic and explosive winger, Berchimas has played up most of the year with the Charlotte FC Under-17 team, despite being U-15 eligible. He’s already made his debut with Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro and is one of the must-watch MLS players at GA Cup.

Forwards

Kyler Vojvodic, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Canadian Under-17 forward has an impressive goal-scoring record for his club side. He’s bagged 13 goals in MLS NEXT play, along with four goals in three games at Vancouver's Generation adidas Cup placement games in December. That helped earn him a spot on the Canadian squad for the Concacaf Championship, where he scored three times to help his side clinch a spot at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru. Simply put, Vojvodic has shown a knack for scoring goals. Doing that in Florida is the next challenge for him.

Ashton Gordon, Atlanta United

Gordon is another Concacaf Under-17 veteran (he played for Jamaica) prepped for another high-level competition. Predominately a winger who thrives on the ball into space, he is one of a handful of important attackers for Atlanta. He’ll be a crucial player in transition moments in particular, as his speed and directness can create problems for opposing defenses.

Caden Glover, St. Louis CITY SC

It’s been an incredible start to the season for St. Louis CITY SC in their first MLS season. Glover is one of two homegrown players already added to the roster from the soccer-rich locale. A tall, classic No. 9 with a big frame, the Generation adidas Cup is a big chance for Glover to make an impact. The US youth international will be playing up as a 2007 competing for the U-17s.

