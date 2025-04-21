Generation adidas Cup: Real Salt Lake win U16 title over LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake dominated the U16 final at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, topping the LA Galaxy by a 4-0 score.

RSL's run culminated in a dominating showing against LA, led by Van Parker and Rylan Hashimoto scoring two goals apiece.

That wrapped up a week in Bradenton, Florida where RSL didn’t lose any of their seven games and conceded just one goal. It also gave the Claret-and-Cobalt their second GA Cup title and first since 2008.

Twelve minutes into the game, Hashimoto and Parker had scored to put RSL up 2-0. The first Hashimoto goal came from brilliant hold-up play by Parker; he held off several defenders, then turned and played Hashimoto behind the LA backline. Hashimoto pulled off a step-over around Max Nelson to open the scoring.

Parker called his number in the 12th minute. Receiving a pass from Juan Martinez near the top of the box, he dribbled into space, burst past the defender and beat Nelson.

With the defense locked in once again, Hashimoto made it a 3-0 lead with a left-footed laser from 25 yards out in the 45th minute.